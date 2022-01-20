Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 20, 2022: 31,329 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: The following statement from Jan. 14 relates to a change in how the state is reporting COVID-19 data: “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. This change is intended to support the efforts of local and tribal health departments (LTHDs) to manage the large influx of positive tests resulting from the ongoing surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. As a result of this new auto-import process, DHS expects COVID-19 data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days while this process occurs and back-logged cases are brought into the live system. This change will help DHS provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward.”

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 31,329 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 447 more than Tuesday (see above note). There have been 506 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 108,795 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 57.21 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.27 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday (Note: See note above regarding changes in the reporting of data at the state level):

Bristol — 869 cases (16 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 607 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 2350 cases (33 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 523 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 915 cases (19 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 490 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 193 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 231 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,239,094 positive tests (same number as Wednesday) and 10,648 deaths (same number as Wednesday) statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 107,080 positives as of Thursday.