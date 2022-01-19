Spring Election 2022: Salem School District sets operating and facility referendums

Voters in the Salem School District will be able to vote April 5 on referendums seeking authority to continue to exceed the levy limit for three years and for bonding for facility improvements as a result of actions taken by the School Board Tuesday.

The board approved seeking authority for no more than $18.3 million in a bonding referendum for facility improvements and $1.5 million for a three-year non-recurring operating referendum. The three measures authorizing the referendums were approved unanimously at a regular board meeting Tuesday.

The bonding referendum would allow the district to borrow money for facility improvements at a time of historically low interest rates and the operating referendum to allow the district to continue to exceed the tax levy limit for three years to maintain programming, class sizes and staffing, said Connie Valenza, district administrator.

Voters approved a three-year $3.6 million operating referendum in 2019 that expires this year.

The tax impact of the two referendum questions would essentially equal the impact of the one question passed back in 2019, Valenza said. District officials estimate taxpayers should see no tax increase related to passing the new referendums and perhaps see a small decrease.

“By pursuing a two-question referendum that maintains the 2021-2022 levy approved by previous referenda flat (or with even a small decrease), the board felt they were addressing both the taxpayers’ needs for fiscal responsibility, while providing well-maintained and updated facilities that better meet the learning needs of our students as identified by staff, parents, and our facility focus group,” Valenza said in an email to westofthei.com.

The bonding for facility improvements is projected out over 12 years, Valenza said. The district would need to pass another operating referendum after the three-year non-recurring $1.5 million authority expires in 2024-2025 if the need to pay off bonding continues.

The two-prong approach was decided on by the board to address long-term facility planning.

“Rather than just doing another three-year operating at $3.6 million, the board decided to engage in more long-term facility planning,” Valenza explained. “They underwent a Facility Study (Spring 2020) involving Engineering, Construction, and Architectural Professionals, an educational space analysis, looked at multiple options presented with costing, conducted staff and family surveys, pulled together a Facilities Focus Group, and held multiple Board Retreats to go over survey results, options, and worked with financial consultants. They determined that the previous non-recurring operating referendum allowed the district to maintain programming and address immediate facility maintenance items, but did not sufficiently address the long-term district facility needs.”