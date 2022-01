Megan Lejcar, of Bristol, was named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Lejcar is a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College and a graduate of Westosha Central High School.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent college located in Milwaukee. For more information, visit wlc.edu.