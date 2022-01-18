Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 18, 2022: 30,633 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: The following statement from Jan. 14 relates to a change in how the state is reporting COVID-19 data: “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. This change is intended to support the efforts of local and tribal health departments (LTHDs) to manage the large influx of positive tests resulting from the ongoing surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. As a result of this new auto-import process, DHS expects COVID-19 data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days while this process occurs and back-logged cases are brought into the live system. This change will help DHS provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward.”

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 30,633 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 2,053 more than Friday (see above note). There have been 495 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 14 more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 108,283 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 56.89 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.04 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday .

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday (Note: See note above regarding change sin the reporting of data at the state level):

Bristol — 846 cases (46 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 593 cases (57 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2288 cases (136 more than Friday)

Randall — 514 cases (26 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 882 cases (42 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 478 cases (35 more than Friday)

Paris — 191 cases (7 more than Friday)

Brighton — 226 cases (13 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,226,097 positive tests and 10,582 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 105,432 positives as of Tuesday.