Agenda: Bristol School District #1 regular board meeting Jan. 19, 2022

Jan 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the school library.

The meeting also will be live streamed on YouTube at this link.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Village water tower proposal.
  • DRAFT 2022-2023 School Calendar
  • Initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,300,000 and a resolution to provide for a referendum election regarding the issuing of the bonds.
  • School COVID-19 return to school and work provisions – testing requirement only.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to consider:

  • Administrative Contracts
  • District Administrator Evaluation
  • Former Employee Fringe Benefits

The full agenda is available here.

