Agenda: Bristol School District #1 regular board meeting Jan. 19, 2022

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the school library.
The meeting also will be live streamed on YouTube at this link.
Among the agenda items are:
- Village water tower proposal.
- DRAFT 2022-2023 School Calendar
- Initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,300,000 and a resolution to provide for a referendum election regarding the issuing of the bonds.
- School COVID-19 return to school and work provisions – testing requirement only.
The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to consider:
- Administrative Contracts
- District Administrator Evaluation
- Former Employee Fringe Benefits