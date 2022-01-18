Agenda: Bristol School District #1 regular board meeting Jan. 19, 2022

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the school library.

The meeting also will be live streamed on YouTube at this link.

Among the agenda items are:

Village water tower proposal.

DRAFT 2022-2023 School Calendar

Initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,300,000 and a resolution to provide for a referendum election regarding the issuing of the bonds.

School COVID-19 return to school and work provisions – testing requirement only.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to consider:

Administrative Contracts

District Administrator Evaluation

Former Employee Fringe Benefits

The full agenda is available here.