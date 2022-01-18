A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2022 Winterfest 4 on 4 Pond Hockey Tournament registration underway

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH

Registration for the 2022 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Winterfest 4 on 4 Pond Hockey Tournament is underway.

Register your team before Feb. 1 to be included in this fun event.

Teams can consist of 4 to 8 players, ages 14 to adult. Games will consist of two 13-minute halves with a running clock. Two game guarantee for the tournament.

Click here for registration form and more information.

The event will also include hot food and beverages, an open skating area and a 50/50 raffle benefiting repairs of the chamber caboose in downtown Twin Lakes.