A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus to host 2022 GREAT Nite Out Feb. 12

St. Joe’s Boys Hoops Looks to Build on School’s Athletic Success The boys basketball team at Kenosha St. Joe’s is looking to continue a run of recent athletic success at the school. The Lancers are currently ranked seventh in the Wissports.net Division 4 poll with a record of 9-2 on the season. This past fall, the football team at St. Joe’s won a conference title and […] Daniel Schoettler

Op-ed: The KUSD Conundrum The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) reported on Monday, Jan. 10, that 21 schools (and the Educational Support Center) in the Kenosha Unified School District had moved to virtual learning since the start of the year. As of Monday afternoon, the KUSD COVID Dashboard showed 14 more schools had reached the 3 percent threshold for […] Loren Lamoreaux

Several KUSD Schools Go Virtual Due to COVID-19 KENOSHA – Bradford High School, Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy and Grant Elementary School are four of the KUSD schools that will move to virtual learning effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Monday, Jan. 17. On Monday, January 3, the KUSD School Board held a meeting to assess the back-to-school […] Loren Lamoreaux

UW System President Tommy Thompson Announces Departure Tommy Thompson will end his interim presidency for the University of Wisconsin System on March 18, 2022. Thompson has been serving in an interim role since July 1, 2020, when he replaced Ray Cross, who retired after a 42-year career in higher education, including serving as UW System President from February 2014 to June 2020. In […] Loren Lamoreaux