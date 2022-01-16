Units responding to crash in Twin Lakes

Jan 16th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:27 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a crash at Highways P and O in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 1:39 — Police officer requests tows for two vehicles.

