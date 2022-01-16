Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 17, 2022

Jan 16th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #8 from Scherrer Construction for $75,562. This relates to the new Village Hall construction.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #6 from JJ Henderson for $568,556. This relates to the waste water treatment plant and system project.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session for negotiations regarding a cell tower lease with Crown Castle at 920 Lance Dr.

The full agenda is available here.

