The Twin Lakes #1 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Budget Update

Twin Lakes Community Education Program Update

Open Enrollment Regular and Special Education Seats

Recap of Interim and 3K/4K Community Outreach Event

Twin Lakes Community STEM Night

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session regarding staffing and benefits.

The full agenda is available here.