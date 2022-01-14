Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 14, 2022: 28,580 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 28,580 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 564 more than Thursday. There have been 481 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 107,376 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 56.89 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.04 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 800 cases (14 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 536 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 2152 cases (22 more than Thursday)

Randall — 488 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 840 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 443 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paris — 184 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 213 cases (3 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,139,933 positive tests and 10,486 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 101,251 positives as of Friday.