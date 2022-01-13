Local students named to UW-Whitewater Dean’s list for fall 2021

The following students with local connections were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester:

Harmony Blaim of Bristol who is studying Marketing

Matthew Bruzas of Salem who is studying Journalism

Jasmine Castillo of Twin Lakes who is studying Elementary Education

Alyssa Cecchi of Kenosha who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders

Gabrielle Clark of Kenosha who is studying Art

Hannah Coots of Salem who is studying Business

Kelly Crowe of Bristol who is studying special education

Maddie Crum of Kenosha who is studying Art Education

Jen Davis of Salem who is studying Early Child Care and Education

Caitlyn Dolan of Kenosha who is studying Art Education

Kyle Dolan of Kenosha who is studying Journalism

Ashley Falasz of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology

Makayla Fedler of Salem who is studying Journalism

Kaitlyn Fritz of Kenosha who is studying Marketing

Abby Giese of Kenosha who is studying Biology

Celeste Gomez of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education

Amanda Gorsuch of Bristol who is studying Undeclared

Haley Gorsuch of Bristol who is studying art education

Dylan Griffin of Twin Lakes who is studying Finance

Sydney Griffiths of Trevor who is studying Special Education

Bekah Gruener of Bristol who is studying Elementary Education

Hannah Gruener of Bristol who is studying Art Education

Kyle Grzyb of Trevor who is studying Media Arts and Game Development

Maggie Hillock of Paddock Lake who is studying Music-Percussion Performance

Alfred Hodges of Twin Lakes who is studying Accounting

Miranda Hopkins of Bristol who is studying physical education

Joseph Maldonado of Kenosha who is studying Marketing

Jessica Matthews of Twin Lakes who is studying Environmental Science

Stephanie Mays of Twin Lakes who is studying Film Studies

Alex Parys of Salem who is studying Information Technology

Matthew Quist of Kenosha who is studying English

Alexa Ramirez of Kenosha who is studying biology

Julisa Sand of Salem who is studying Psychology

Cora Shircel of Kenosha who is studying Journalism

Abby Sokoloskis of Bristol who is studying Elementary Education

Abby Sturino of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education

Krissy Swatkowski of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education

Anne Taylor of Trevor who is studying Elementary Education

Jared Ticha of Twin Lakes who is studying Finance

Megan Turk of Trevor who is studying Elementary Education

Jordyn VanZeeland of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology

Emily Vershowske of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology

Kara Winch of Twin Lakes who is studying Business

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“I want to extend my congratulations to every student who set high academic standards for the fall semester and achieved a high grade point meriting recognition through the college Dean’s List,” said John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are very proud of you! I encourage you to keep up the good work during the spring semester.”

The Registrar’s Office reports 3,558 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.