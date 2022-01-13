Local students named to UW-Whitewater Dean’s list for fall 2021

The following students with local connections were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester:
- Harmony Blaim of Bristol who is studying Marketing
- Matthew Bruzas of Salem who is studying Journalism
- Jasmine Castillo of Twin Lakes who is studying Elementary Education
- Alyssa Cecchi of Kenosha who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Gabrielle Clark of Kenosha who is studying Art
- Hannah Coots of Salem who is studying Business
- Kelly Crowe of Bristol who is studying special education
- Maddie Crum of Kenosha who is studying Art Education
- Jen Davis of Salem who is studying Early Child Care and Education
- Caitlyn Dolan of Kenosha who is studying Art Education
- Kyle Dolan of Kenosha who is studying Journalism
- Ashley Falasz of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology
- Makayla Fedler of Salem who is studying Journalism
- Kaitlyn Fritz of Kenosha who is studying Marketing
- Abby Giese of Kenosha who is studying Biology
- Celeste Gomez of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education
- Amanda Gorsuch of Bristol who is studying Undeclared
- Haley Gorsuch of Bristol who is studying art education
- Dylan Griffin of Twin Lakes who is studying Finance
- Sydney Griffiths of Trevor who is studying Special Education
- Bekah Gruener of Bristol who is studying Elementary Education
- Hannah Gruener of Bristol who is studying Art Education
- Kyle Grzyb of Trevor who is studying Media Arts and Game Development
- Maggie Hillock of Paddock Lake who is studying Music-Percussion Performance
- Alfred Hodges of Twin Lakes who is studying Accounting
- Miranda Hopkins of Bristol who is studying physical education
- Joseph Maldonado of Kenosha who is studying Marketing
- Jessica Matthews of Twin Lakes who is studying Environmental Science
- Stephanie Mays of Twin Lakes who is studying Film Studies
- Alex Parys of Salem who is studying Information Technology
- Matthew Quist of Kenosha who is studying English
- Alexa Ramirez of Kenosha who is studying biology
- Julisa Sand of Salem who is studying Psychology
- Cora Shircel of Kenosha who is studying Journalism
- Abby Sokoloskis of Bristol who is studying Elementary Education
- Abby Sturino of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education
- Krissy Swatkowski of Kenosha who is studying Elementary Education
- Anne Taylor of Trevor who is studying Elementary Education
- Jared Ticha of Twin Lakes who is studying Finance
- Megan Turk of Trevor who is studying Elementary Education
- Jordyn VanZeeland of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology
- Emily Vershowske of Twin Lakes who is studying Psychology
- Kara Winch of Twin Lakes who is studying Business
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“I want to extend my congratulations to every student who set high academic standards for the fall semester and achieved a high grade point meriting recognition through the college Dean’s List,” said John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are very proud of you! I encourage you to keep up the good work during the spring semester.”
The Registrar’s Office reports 3,558 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.