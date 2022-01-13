Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 13, 2022: 28,016 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 28,016 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 313 more than Wednesday. There have been 476 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 107,038 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 56.81 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.99 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 786 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 526 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 2130 cases (20 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 483 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 832 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 438 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 183 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 210 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,116,893 positive tests and 10,434 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 100,049 positives as of Thursday.