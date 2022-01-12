Two-day warm-up starts Wednesday

A two-day period of high temperatures in the 30s begins Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Today’s high temperature is forecast to reach 37. Hey, that’s almost 40. With the bone chilling temps and wind chill of late that’s going to feel warm. There is also a 20 percent chance of wintry mix and rain as well. Wind will be clam.

Thursday should see a high temperature of 34. There’s also a 40 percent chance of snow Thursday. Calm wind again.

Temperatures are expected to slip back down into the 20s as of Friday.