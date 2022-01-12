Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 12, 2022: 27,703 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 27,703 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 181 more than Tuesday. There have been 474 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 106,873 Kenosha County negative test results as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 56.72 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.93 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 783 cases (12 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 521 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 2110 cases (9 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 479 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 824 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 435 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 182 cases

Brighton — 206 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,103,372positive tests and 10,382 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 99,123 positives as of Wednesday.