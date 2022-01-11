Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Zion, Ill.

At about 1:12 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Zion (Ill.) Fire Department.
Salem Lakes is requested to respond with an engine to the 400 block of North Avenue in Zion.
