Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 11 2022: 27,522 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 27,522 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 1,004 more than Friday. There have been 472 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 106,741 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 56.65 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.88 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 771 cases (30 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 519 cases (20 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2101 cases (79 more than Friday)

Randall — 477 cases (17 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 822 cases (27 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 432 cases (8 more than Friday)

Paris — 182 cases (5 more than Friday)

Brighton — 205 cases (7 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,088,550 positive tests and 10,382 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 98,042 positives as of Tuesday.