Bristol receives grant for trees; to seek grant for dam repair

Bristol has recently received a grant that will allow it to restore an oak savannah in a village park and will now be seeking another grant to help with repairs of a village-owned dam.

The village received a $5,000 grant from ATC as part of the power transmission company’s Community Planting Program, which will go toward planting of oak trees in Bristol Bay Park. The village also received a $2,500 grant under ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program, which will fund the planting of plant pollinators under ATC that go through another oak savannah located in Bristol Ridge Passive Park.

“We’re excited,” said Randy Kerkman, Bristol village administrator, about the grants in a news release.

Said ATC vegetation management manager Michelle Stokes, “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

The Village Board on Monday authorized the seeking of a grant to help fund repairs to the Lake Shangri-la Dam.

While performing other work on the dam last year, a 24-inch culvert bypass pipe was found to be corroded, Kerkman said.

Kerkman estimated the work to cost about $30,000. He proposed submitting an application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program to fund 50 percent of the cost.

“Instead of us just picking up that cost I would like to apply for a grant,” Kerkman told the board Monday.

Applying for the grant was unanimously approved by the board.

The village may have to apply for more than one year to get approval, Kerkman said.