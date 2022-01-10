Salem School Board to host community focus group Wed. on district administrator search

Community members are invited to participate in a focus group on Wednesday that is part of the Salem School District search for a new district administrator.

Form a news release:

Dana Powers, President of the Board of Education for Salem School District, announced that the

School Board is asking that any parents and community members interested in helping to provide

input in the District Administrator search process attend a Focus Group in the Intermediate Gym

(South Gym) at Salem School District. Parents and community members are invited to attend a

session on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:30 pm or on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 5:15

pm. It is anticipated that the session will last for approximately one hour.

The School Board has started the District Administrator search process to replace Dr. Connie

Valenza, who will leave her position in the Salem School District on June 30, 2022. The School

Board has chosen the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to assist in this search

process.

Focus Groups help the School Board develop screening criteria and interview questions for

candidates. The Focus Group input will aid the School Board in finding the candidate who will

best match the needs of the Salem School District. All Focus Groups will be facilitated by WASB

Search Services Consultant Daniel Nerad.

We encourage all interested parents and community members to participate in the Salem School

District Community Survey located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Salem2021Community.

The survey will remain open until Sunday, January 16, 2022.