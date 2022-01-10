Break in the bitter cold coming … soon

A break in the bitter cold of late may be coming, but we will still have to slog through a couple more days of brrrrrr, says the latest local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s high is forecast for 10. Monday’s night’s low should reach -4.

Tuesday looks better at first glance, with a high temperature of 27. But winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph will keep wind chill values in the -5 to -15 range.

It looks more promising for cold relief starting Wednesday, with a high of 35 and moderate wind, a trend that is expected to continue through Friday.