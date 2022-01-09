Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 10, 2022

Jan 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action on awarding the construction of Well No. 2 and Water System Improvements to
    Mid City Corporation, in the amount of $553,396.
  • Discussion and possible action on the request to purchase 12 iPads, in the amount of $6,178.08, to be used for
    call reporting, inspections, and the use of the CrewForce Application.

The full agenda is available here.

