Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 10, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on awarding the construction of Well No. 2 and Water System Improvements to

Mid City Corporation, in the amount of $553,396.

Discussion and possible action on the request to purchase 12 iPads, in the amount of $6,178.08, to be used for

call reporting, inspections, and the use of the CrewForce Application.

The full agenda is available here.