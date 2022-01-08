Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jan 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ata bout 8:35 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash int eh about the 17500 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle is rolled over. Deputies on scene report no injuries.

