Units responding for crash in Bristol

Ata bout 8:35 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash int eh about the 17500 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle is rolled over. Deputies on scene report no injuries.
