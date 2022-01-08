Kenosha County Youth As Resources grant funding application deadline is Jan. 14

From Kenosha County Extension:

The next deadline to apply for Kenosha County Youth As Resources grant funding for the 2021-

’22 granting year is Friday, Jan. 14.

Youth as Resources is a grant-giving organization that funds youth-designed and youth-led community service projects that benefit individuals in Kenosha County. Grants of up to $500 are available to groups of Kenosha County youth grades K-12 who want to make a difference in their community. Each youth group must have a sponsor organization such as a church, school or community agency, plus an adult sponsor.

Presentations of grant proposals must be made to the youth-led YAR board at its next scheduled

proposal review meeting, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Projects must clearly meet the YAR definition of “community service,” which is, “Youth and adults contributing time together to make a positive change which addresses a community need.”

Youth as Resources is presented in a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Extension Kenosha County and the United Way of Kenosha County.

More information about the program, including a link to the grant application document, is

available at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar/.