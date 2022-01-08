Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Jan. 10, 2022

Several KUSD Schools Go Virtual Due to COVID-19 KENOSHA – Bradford High School, Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy and Grant Elementary School are four of the KUSD schools that will move to virtual learning effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Monday, Jan. 17. On Monday, January 3, the KUSD School Board held a meeting to assess the back-to-school […] Racine County Eye

UW System President Tommy Thompson Announces Departure Tommy Thompson will end his interim presidency for the University of Wisconsin System on March 18, 2022. Thompson has been serving in an interim role since July 1, 2020, when he replaced Ray Cross, who retired after a 42-year career in higher education, including serving as UW System President from February 2014 to June 2020. In […] Loren Lamoreaux

Kenosha County Warns of Dangerous Snow Removal, Driving Practices Now that snow cover has finally landed in southeast Wisconsin, Kenosha residents and property owners are being reminded by the Kenosha County Division of Highways of proper snow removal practices. As residents are removing snow from the driveways and sidewalks on their properties, it is important to note that placing snow onto the roads is […] Racine County Eye

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 6 p.m. CST for today, Jan. 5, 2022. The Winter Weather advisory affects Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha counties. It will also […] Racine County Eye