Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Jan. 10, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Kevin Hansen & Erik Hansen 9474 Ashbury Lane, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (Owners) for a Land Use Plan Amendment change and a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment change from A-1 (Agricultural Preservation District) and C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) to A-2 (General Agricultural District) and C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) and a CSM (Certified Survey Map) on approximately 40 acres on tax parcel #37-4-121-302-0401 Part of the SE ¼ of NW ¼ Section 30 & NE ¼ of SW ¼ Section 30 Town 1 Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the South side of Hwy JS (107th Street) and West of Hwy 45.
- Consider for approval the request of Lake George Lodge for on street parking in the Lake George neighborhood on February 12, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during their annual fishing derby.
- Consider for approval RESOLUTION NO. 2022-2: Authorizing participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program. The money is sought regarding the Lake Shangri-la Dam, which is owned by the village.
- Consider for approval generators to be installed in UD4 at 121st and 119th Streets.