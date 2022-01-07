Units on scene of crash in Trevor

Jan 7th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:22 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash at Highway 83 and Highway C in Trevor.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — All fire units clearing the scene. Command terminated

Share7
Tweet
7 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives