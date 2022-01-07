Units on scene of crash in Trevor

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 6 p.m. CST for today, Jan. 5, 2022. The Winter Weather advisory affects Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha counties. It will also […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Custody Death Identified KENOSHA – A Kenosha County Jail inmate, who was pronounced dead early Saturday, has been identified as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha. According to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release, Post-McNab was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Kenosha County Jail Pre-Trial Facility at 1:04 a.m. Saturday by a correctional officer […] Paul Holley

Happy New Year from the Racine County Eye Family! The day many have been waiting for is here. 2021 has bid us adieu, and we look forward to a new year with hope in our hearts. We at the Racine County Eye, Kenosha Lens and Wisco Huddle offer our warmest wishes of cheer, health and prosperity to all of our readers. We thank you […] Loren Lamoreaux

Indian Trail Hawks Look to Compete in Southeast Conference Charles Basaldua is using his previous coaching stops to his advantage in his first season as head coach of Kenosha Indian Trail girls basketball. Basaldua, who is a former assistant coach under Bob Letsch at Racine St. Cat’s takes over for Rob Van Dyke, who is now the coach of the boy’s program at the […] Daniel Schoettler