Spring Election 2022: Bristol School District needs primary to narrow field for board

Jan 7th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Voters in the Bristol School District will be able to vote in a Feb. 15 primary to narrow the field for school board for the April 5 election.

As of Friday’s filing deadline there are five candidates for two seats.

Filing for candidacy was extended to Friday because incumbent Stephanie Butenhoff did not turn in her non-candidacy paperwork nor did she turn in her declaration of candidacy by Tuesday.

Appearing on the primary ballot will be:

  • Tina Elfering
  • Stephen Grimm 
  • JoDee Hale-Schmid 
  • Danielle Whitaker
  • Lauren Zimmer 

The primary will narrow the field to four candidates.

Share3
Tweet
3 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives