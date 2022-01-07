Spring Election 2022: Bristol School District needs primary to narrow field for board

Voters in the Bristol School District will be able to vote in a Feb. 15 primary to narrow the field for school board for the April 5 election.
As of Friday’s filing deadline there are five candidates for two seats.
Filing for candidacy was extended to Friday because incumbent Stephanie Butenhoff did not turn in her non-candidacy paperwork nor did she turn in her declaration of candidacy by Tuesday.
Appearing on the primary ballot will be:
- Tina Elfering
- Stephen Grimm
- JoDee Hale-Schmid
- Danielle Whitaker
- Lauren Zimmer
The primary will narrow the field to four candidates.