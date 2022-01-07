Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 7 2022: 26,518 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 26,518 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 393 more than Thursday. There have been 468 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 106,213 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 15,811/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 56.43 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.73 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 741 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 499 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 2022 cases (32 more than Thursday)

Randall — 460 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 795 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 424 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Paris — 177 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 198 cases (4 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,048,267 positive tests and 3,877,823 negative tests with 10,271 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 94,065 positives as of Friday.