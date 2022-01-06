Units responding for crash in Trevor

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:25 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 83 and Highway C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 8:28 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports it appears three vehicles are involved.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. — Someone trapped in vehicle. Additional Salem Lakes equipment dispatched to the scene to perform extrication.

UPDATE 8:31 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:47 p.m. — Third ambulance dispatched from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.