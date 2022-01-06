Spring election 2022: Three to vie for county executive in Feb. 15 primary

Three candidates filed to run for the non-partisan office of county executive by the end of filing Tuesday.
The field will be narrowed to two in a primary election Feb. 15. The survivors will then face-off again April 5.
On the primary ballot will be:
- Jerry Gulley of Pleasant Prairie. Gulley is currently a member of the Kenosha County Board, but he is not seeking re-election to that post.
- Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes. Kerkman is currently the representative to the state Assembly from the 61st District.
- Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie. Matoska-Mentink is the Kenosha County clerk of circuit courts.
Incumbent James Kreuser is not seeking re-election. He has been county executive since 2008.