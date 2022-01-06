Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 6 2022: 26,125 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 26,125 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 79 more than Wednesday. There have been 466 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 106,145 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 15,559/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 56.34 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.67 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 731 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 492 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,990 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 456 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 790 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 421 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 173 cases

Brighton — 194 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,035,542 positive tests and 3,871,437negative tests with 10,253 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 93,306 positives as of Thursday.