Spring Election 2022: Three Western Kenosha County county supervisor seats to have contested races

Three Western Kenosha County supervisor districts will have contested races on the ballot in the April 5 election.

County supervisor is a non-partisan office. The supervisors make up the County Board of Supervisors and are the legislative branch of the county government. There are 23 districts, six of which include Western Kenosha County.

The three local districts with contested races as of Tuesday’s candidate filing deadline are (maps of the districts can be viewed by clicking the district names below) :

District 19 (Paris and portions of Brighton and Bristol) — Brian S Bashaw and Larry Zamba will be on the ballot. Incumbent Sharon Beth did not run for re-election.

District 20 (Paddock Lake and a portion of Salem Lakes)– Steve Brown, Megan Otto and John Poole will be on the ballot. Incumbent Sharon Pomaville did not run for re-election. This race will be narrowed to two candidates by a primary on Feb. 15.

District 23 (Portions of Randall and Twin Lakes) — Incumbent Kim Lewis and Aaron Karow will be on the ballot.

Only the incumbents filed in the following districts: District 18 – Jeffrey Wamboldt, District 21 – Mark Nordigian and District 22 – Erin Decker.