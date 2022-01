Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:54 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department.

Salem Lakes is requested to respond with an ambulance for a crash at Highway 173 and Lake Avenue in Antioch.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m. — Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine to Antioch Station 1 for a change of quarters (station coverage).