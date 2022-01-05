Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 5 2022: 26,046 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 26,046 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 101 more than Tuesday. There have been 462 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 7 more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 106,031 Kenosha County negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 15,510/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 56.26 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.62 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 730 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 485 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,988 cases (12 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 455 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 789 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 420 cases

Paris — 173 cases

Brighton — 193 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,023,279 positive tests and 3,864,555 negative tests with 10,198 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 92,450 positives as of Wednesday.