Spring Election 2022: Two candidates for three Paddock Lake trustee seats

A write-in candidate will likely find themselves winning a spot on the Paddock Lake Village Board, this spring.

By the close of the filing deadline Tuesday, two candidates filed to fill three trustee seats to be filled in the April 5 election.

On the ballot will be incumbents Barbara Brenner and Robert Spencer. The other incumbent, Gloria Walter, is not running for re-election and filed non-candidacy papers.

That means the third spot will likely be filled by a write-in candidate who gets the most votes, though write-in candidates also could out poll those on the ballot.