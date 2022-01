Bristol voters will see an uncontested village trustee election on the April 5 ballot.

As of the closing of filing Tuesday, two people had filed to run for the two open trustee positions.

On the ballot will be incumbent Chris Leker and former trustee Ruth Atwood, who was defeated in the 2020 election after 17 years on the board.

The other incumbent, Carolyn Owens, is not running for re-election and filed non-candidacy papers.