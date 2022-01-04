Spring Election 2022: Salem Lakes trustee race uncontested

Only the incumbents filed to appear on the ballot to fill the three Salem Lakes village trustee seats up for election in the April 5 election.
Filing by Tuesday’s deadline were Dennis Faber, Ron Gandt and Bill Hopkins.
