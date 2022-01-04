Spring Election 2022: Salem Lakes trustee race uncontested

Jan 4th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Only the incumbents filed to appear on the ballot to fill the three Salem Lakes village trustee seats up for election in the April 5 election.

Filing by Tuesday’s deadline were Dennis Faber, Ron Gandt and Bill Hopkins.

