Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 4 2022: 25,945 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 25,945 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 333 more than Dec. 30. There have been 455 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 11 more than Dec. 30. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 105,886 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 15,446/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday, .1 higher than Dec. 30.

In Kenosha County, 56.18 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.55 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 729 cases (13 more than Dec. 30)

Paddock Lake — 481 cases (6 more than Dec. 30)

Salem Lakes — 1,976 cases (8 more than Dec. 30)

Randall — 453 cases (5 more than Dec. 30)

Twin Lakes — 784 cases (6 more than Dec. 30)

Wheatland — 420 cases (8 more than Dec. 30)

Paris — 173 cases (2 more than Dec. 30)

Brighton — 193 cases (3 more than Dec. 30)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,013,239 positive tests and 3,858,233 negative tests with 10,133 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 91,490 positives as of Tuesday.