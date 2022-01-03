Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:42 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 8700 block of Highway W in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle may have hit a pole.

UPDATE about 7:44 a.m. — Salem Lakes command requests mutual aid response from Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a truck.

UPDATE 7:47 a.m. — Salem Lakes command requests second ambulance to respond.

UPDATE 7:48 a.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units arriving on scene reports two vehicles, one on each side of the road. Both showing heavy damage.

UPDATE 7:51 a.m. — Deputy requests tow trucks for both vehicles.