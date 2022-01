Happy New Year from the Racine County Eye Family! The day many have been waiting for is here. 2021 has bid us adieu, and we look forward to a new year with hope in our hearts. We at the Racine County Eye, Kenosha Lens and Wisco Huddle offer our warmest wishes of cheer, health and prosperity to all of our readers. We thank you […] Loren Lamoreaux

Indian Trail Hawks Look to Compete in Southeast Conference Charles Basaldua is using his previous coaching stops to his advantage in his first season as head coach of Kenosha Indian Trail girls basketball. Basaldua, who is a former assistant coach under Bob Letsch at Racine St. Cat’s takes over for Rob Van Dyke, who is now the coach of the boy’s program at the […] Daniel Schoettler

Hill Provides Spark Plug for St. Joe’s Girls’ Hoops The Kenosha St. Joe’s Lancers girls basketball team hopes to make a run at the Metro Classic Conference title this season. After a 12-9 record and fourth-place finish a season ago, head coach Jason Coker sees it as a wide-open race after seeing some big-name players leave for college last season. “The Metro is typically […] Daniel Schoettler

Farmer and Thomas Lead Young Red Devils The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils’ girls basketball team is seeing a mixture of juniors and freshman mesh at the right time. The Red Devils sit at 6-3 overall after two straight wins over Racine Prairie School and Wilmot in the Carthage Holiday tournament this past week. “We have a young group, and it is nice […] Daniel Schoettler