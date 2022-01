Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

We measured about 1.75 more inches of snowfall Sunday morning at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake. That made for a total of 3.75 inches from when snow started falling Saturday to when it stopped Sunday morning.

At this point, there are only small chances of snow in the forecast for the next seven days including a 20 percent chance of snow Wednesday, Thursday, Thursday night, Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday.