Units responding to crash on I-94

At about 12:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Caller reports multiple vehicles involved. Injuries reported. Different reports on exact location. Somewhere between 10400 and 11200 block.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene in 10300 block reports one vehicle against the inside median wall with heavy damage. This appears to be only vehicle involved.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m. — Fire unit says single-vehicle crash is a separate incident. Driver is OK. He will continue south.

UPDATE 12:51 p.m. — Bristol chief arrives on scene of originally reported crash at the Highway 165 interchange. Confirms multiple vehicles involved.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. — Responding fire unit reports another crash with multiple vehicles in about the 9300 block of the southbound lanes (near the Highway C interchange).

UPDATE 12:58 p.m. — Bristol and Pleasant Prairie dispatched to respond to what might be another crash in the 11500 block of I-94 southbound.

UPDATE about 1 p.m. — Bristol command requests additional response from Kenosha Fire Department-Station 7.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m. — Bristol command activates MABAS box alarm for life safety. Departments to respond with various types of equipment include: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Kenosha FD, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Fox Lake Fire Protection District. Staging will be at The Brat Stop, I-94 and Highway 50.