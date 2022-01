The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a little bit less accumulation from the storm coming here Saturday.

The forecast is now for 2 to 5 inches of snow between Saturday and Saturday night. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m., Sunday.

Snow started to fall at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 12:20 p.m., right on schedule. It also was accumulating a bit and blowing, just as advertised.