Photo by ladyheart via morgueFile.com

At about 8:55 p.m., we measured about 2 inches of snow on average at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

Snow started falling about 12:20 p.m., Saturday.

A National Weather Service winter storm warning remains in effect for Kenosha County until 6 a.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast says we could get as much as 3 more inches of snow accumulation Saturday night.