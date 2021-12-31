Winter storm warning issued

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 3 p.m., Saturday to 6 a.m., Sunday. Significant snow accumulation and high winds are expected during the warning period.

The latest, local NWS forecast says Western Kenosha County could see as much as 3 to 7 inches of snow from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. A north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph raise likelihood of blowing snow, further decreasing visibility. Snow is expected to begin falling around noon, Saturday and continue through 6 a.m., Sunday.