Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes (PHOTOS)

/Kenosha County Scanner photo, used with permission

At about 10:15 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a fire in the 700 block of Legion Drive in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. — Dispatch reports house has been evacuated. Fire unit arriving on scene reports fully involved structure fire.

UPDATE 10:21 a.m. — Unit on scene reports fire currently contained to garage, but house filed with smoke.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m. — Twin Lakes command activates box alarm. Due to respond are:

Randall, Richmond Fire Protection District and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with engines.

Randall, Wheatland, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue with tenders (water tankers).

Randall and Wheatland with trucks.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.

Bloomfield and Salem Lakes with chiefs.

Burlington Fire Department with and ambulance.

Spring Grove Fire Protection District, Town of Linn Fire/EMS, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue for change of quarters.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. — Alliance Energy crew arriving on scene.

UPDATE 11:02 a.m. — SRT Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 11:06 a.m. — Box alarm struck. All units on scene to remain.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. — Twin Lakes Fire Department Chief Stan Clause said the cause of the fire is “undetermined at this time.” The attached garage had extensive damage; smoke damage to the main house. One resident was transported to the hospital for “minor burns and smoke inhalation..” No firefighters were injured. All occupants of the home were out when the fire department arrived. A cat was saved from the home. “Thanks to all mutual aid companies job well done,” Clause said.

/Kenosha County Scanner photo, used with permission

/Kenosha County Scanner photo, used with permission

/Kenosha County Scanner photo, used with permission