Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:48 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and the Wheatland constable are responding to a report of a fire near 376th Avenue and Highway 50.

UPDATE 1:49 p.m. — A Wheatland FD member who is near the scene reports to dispatch that this appears to be a controlled burn of a shed. Wheatland command releases Twin Lakes Rescue from responding. Fire units to continue.

UPDATE about 2:25 p.m. — Fire knocked down, command reports to dispatch.