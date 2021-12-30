Sizable snow for Saturday; winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for New Year’s Day, with a forecast of 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation possible locally.

The watch is set to be in effect from noon, Saturday to 6 a.m., Sunday. The watch is in effect for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. Much of northern Illinois is also under a winter storm watch.

Snow is expected to start falling by noon (maybe a little earlier), Saturday and continue through at least 11 p.m. and perhaps extend into early Sunday morning.

Conditions for travel will be made more difficult by winds of 25 to 35 mph.