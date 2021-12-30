Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 30, 2021: 25,612 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 25,612 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 552 more than Tuesday. There have been 444 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 11 more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 105,340 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 15,227/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 55.99 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.45 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 716 cases (17 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 475 cases (9 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,968 cases (37 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 448 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 778 cases (16 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 412 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 171 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 190 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 987,543 positive tests and 3,834,202 negative tests with 10,044 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 87,943 positives as of Thursday.