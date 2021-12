2022 Susan B. Anthony Award Winners Announced in Kenosha KENOSHA – The Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards committee has announced the winners of this year’s awards. The Susan B. Anthony Awards recognizes women who have made a significant impact for women’s equality in Kenosha County. The 31st Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards Dinner will be held at Madrigrano […] Racine County Eye

Tremper Boys Hoops: Southeast Conference Surprise Team Hopefuls The Tremper Trojans’ boys basketball team has played in some close competitive games to start their season. The Trojans currently sit at 4-2 overall and have had close games with conference opponents to start the season including wins against city rival Bradford and Racine Horlick. “We put our players in situations in practice, and to […] Daniel Schoettler

Kenosha Indian Trail begins new era in boys hoops A new era has begun for Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks basketball, as Rob Van Dyke takes over for Al Anderson this season. Anderson resigned this past summer after seven seasons as head coach. Van Dyke takes over after three seasons of being the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Indian Trail. “I think […] Daniel Schoettler

UW-Parkside rededicates gym as part of athletics vision UW-Parkside rededicated De Simone Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they continue to enhance their athletic vision. The gym and practice court were part of the rededication this week as part of UW-Parkside’s Ranger Vision 2020. On Saturday, UW-Parkside rededicated one of the practice courts to former women’s basketball coach Jenny Knight-Kenesie following a doubleheader at […] Daniel Schoettler