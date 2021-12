Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ar about 12:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 25000 block of Runyard Way East in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: Third party reporting carbon monoxide alarm.

UPDATE 12:37 p.m. — Salem Lakes chief requests mutual aid response from Bristol Fire and Rescue with a truck.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m. — Incident command requests response from. We Energies.